Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

NYSE WDH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $93.04 million for the quarter.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.