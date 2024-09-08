WAXE Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $2,822.87 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $28.24 or 0.00052053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

