Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

