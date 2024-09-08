Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 260,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.