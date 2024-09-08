Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 617,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,791,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

