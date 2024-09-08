Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

