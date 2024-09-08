Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 1,675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,686,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,464,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.