Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 453 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.