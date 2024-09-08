Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $238,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $329.36. 2,676,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

