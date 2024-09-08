Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426,594 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 136,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 209,210 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

