Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $872,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 644,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 391,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 553,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

