Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 267,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

