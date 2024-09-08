Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,372 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,713. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

