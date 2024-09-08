Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 163,980 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

DFUV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 231,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

