Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $358,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $902.71. 3,439,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

