Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. 7,836,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

