Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $615.12. The company had a trading volume of 999,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.34. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.