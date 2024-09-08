Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 8,796 shares valued at $153,345. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,963. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.