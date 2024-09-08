Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

POOL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.37. The company had a trading volume of 356,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,413. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

