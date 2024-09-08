Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $291.09 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $296.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.