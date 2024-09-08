Wind River Trust Co Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,017,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.31. 1,865,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

