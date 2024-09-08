Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.26 and a 200 day moving average of $302.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

