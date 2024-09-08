Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $238.84.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

