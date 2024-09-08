Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,046 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

