Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 4,067 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $115.37 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

