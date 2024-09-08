Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 149.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $105,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.