Wormhole Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $514.33 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19407639 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $22,185,947.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

