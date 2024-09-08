Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Tops $22.50 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $15,702.88 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05526115 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,883.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

