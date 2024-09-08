Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and $16.52 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 132,309,257 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 131,122,166.34946258. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37240842 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $11,682,039.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

