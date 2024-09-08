Xai (XAI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.93 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Xai has a total market cap of $111.99 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,283,300,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,517,274 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,282,355,855.8723407 with 611,572,897.7655156 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18092169 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $7,651,087.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

