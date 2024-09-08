Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

