XRUN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,790.95 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $17.73 million and $40,790.95 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

