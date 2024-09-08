XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Shares Down 3.4%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 21,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 22,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

