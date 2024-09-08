Ycg LLC Has $53.01 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ycg LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 4.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $53,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

