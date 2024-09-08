Ycg LLC Sells 19,233 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 8,512,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,508. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.