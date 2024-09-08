Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

