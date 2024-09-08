Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $126.53. 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 191.92%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

