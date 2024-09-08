Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

