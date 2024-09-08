Zscaler’s (ZS) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.23. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

