1,600 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIX opened at $302.61 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

