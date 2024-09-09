16,228 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BBWI opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.
BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
