25,000 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 90.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 43.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

PARA opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

