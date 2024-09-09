28,144 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

