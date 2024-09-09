3,205 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.99. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $412.64 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

