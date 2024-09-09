3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $2.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.88 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 185,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

