536 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by NRI Wealth Management LC

NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.2% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $404.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

