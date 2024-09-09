83,369 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 47.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 5,149.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

