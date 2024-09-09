Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 20,014 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $624,636.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,988,095 shares in the company, valued at $311,728,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.24 per share, with a total value of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

Appian Stock Up 0.1 %

APPN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. 325,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,187. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.