ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Down 8.6 %

ABM stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.