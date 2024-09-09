Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

